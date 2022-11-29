Odisha: Norwegian Ambassador in Cuttack for cancer awareness program

Cuttack: Norwegian Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund is in Cuttack city for a cancer awareness program.

A three-member team including the ambassador visited the Urban Community Health Center (CHC) at Thoria Sahi in Cuttack city of Odisha.

The health project is under the Norway-India Partnership Initiative program. This project has been started to diagnose cervical cancer.

It is noteworthy that, both countries that is India and Norway have been working together in this direction for as long as 15 years. Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor and Commissioner were also present in the program.

The Norwegian Ambassador had shared his experience on the health facilities in Odisha via a tweet on November 28 on his official Twitter handle.

He had shared that he was delighted with the “interventions and innovations” of health facilities in Odisha.

He also hailed the efforts of the Government by saying, “Tremendous work to improve maternal, newborn and child health”.