Odisha: Nomination filing for OCA elections today

Cuttack: The filing of nominations for various posts of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will be held today, that is on Friday in the conference hall of OCA in Cuttack.

The nominations will be filed for the following posts namely: president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and members of OCA.

It is noteworthy that, the nominations for the above posts shall be filled on October 21, 2022 (that is today) between 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Furthermore, the filling of objections is scheduled for October 22, 2022 between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Whereas, the scrutiny and disposal of objections are to be conducted between 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on October 22, 2022.

Candidates are required to submit their documents and details as per the guidelines issued by OCA.

The candidates who are willing to withdraw their nomination can do the same on October 23, 2022 read the notification.

The elections however is scheduled to be held on October 28, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das is in race for OCA president. The name of Pranab Prakash for the post of President was proposed by Jajpur Association and members supported it.

As per reports, candidates for a few other posts for the OCA polls have also been finalised. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty will be in the race for OCA Vice President.

Similarly, Sanjay Behera, son of Ashirbad Behera will be in the election race for the post of Secretary.