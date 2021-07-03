Odisha: No Mobile Phone with Camera to be allowed in Rath Yatra 2021 at Puri

Puri: The Chhatisa Nijog meeting in connection to Rath Yatra concluded today evening and a few important decisions were taken.

The important points which came forward in the meet included ban on the use of mobile phones with camera atop the three chariots during the Rath Yatra this year.

The other important decisions taken in the Chhatisa Nijog meeting are as follows:

A covid-19 negative report is mandatory for all officials involved in Rath Yatra.

The servitors will only participate in the pulling of the chariot.

Masks and Gamuchas will be provided by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Any servitor who has signs of fatigue can take rest at temporary resting shelters, where a medical team will attend them.

The provision of drinking water during the pulling of chariot will be made by SJTA.

Passes for media persons will be issued.

Rath Yatra will start from July 12, 2021. Just like the previous year, the car festival of Lord Jagannath at Puri will be held without devotees due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A Prohibitory order under Sec 144 will be in effect on Bada Danda (Grand Road) during this period in Puri.