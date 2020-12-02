No pasting of posters covid positve house

Odisha: No further pasting of posters on houses of Covid positive patients under Home isolation

Bhubaneswar: The practice of pasting posters in front of the houses of the Covid positive patients under home isolation is going to be discontinued in Odisha. Government of Odisha has sent an order to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, CDMs and PHOs in this regard.

As per the letter, henceforth there will not be pasting of any posters in front of the houses of the Covid positive patients who are under home isolation. The step has been taken after the number of Covid positive cases declined steadily across the State of Odisha.

Accordingly, there will not be pasting of the posters in front of the houses of the persons who are under home isolation after being detected Covid Positive.

