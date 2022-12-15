Odisha: Nigerian caught for committing cyber frauds

Bhubaneswar: A Nigerian national, Patrick Chizorom Orajaka (35 yrs), S/oPatrick Chidi Orajaka, At Umuchu, Osogbo, (Nigeria Passport No:A10147257) and currently staying at Apartment of Rahul Sharma, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi-110045, who has been committing cyber frauds was arrested by a team of CID CB, Odisha led by Inspector Anila Anand from Dwarka, New Delhi on December 13, 2022.

He was produced before CMM, Dwarka Court No:8, New Delhi and has been brought on transit remand to Odisha. On the complaint of a woman from Cuttack, the above noted case was registered.

The case relates to cheating to the tune of Rs.28.67 lakhs by an Instagram user, who contacted the victim in the social media platform, pretending to be a Gynecologist from Netherlands. The victim lady followed him back in Instagram and chatted with in Instagram Messenger.

Subsequently, she shared her Whatsapp number with him and continued chatting. A friendship developed between both of them and after 5 days accused intimated her that he was coming to India to meet her.

On the very next day, the complainant received a call and the caller introduced herself to be

a Customs Officer from New Delhi Airport and informed that one relative who came to India to meet her was carrying 90,000 EURO with him, which was against the rule and he has been detained.

In order to get her friend freed, the victim deposited money in a phase wise manner in different accounts. When their demand increased day by day, the victim understood that she had been cheated by the fraudster and reported the matter to the CID CB Cyber Crime Police Station, where a FIR was lodged on November 16, 2022.

The CID CB, Odisha launched an investigation into the matter and it came to light that most of the accounts belonged to persons from North East India and were being operated from different places in New Delhi.

Basing upon this information, a team of CID CB led by Inspector Anila Anand proceeded to Delhi and arrested the accused person from Dwarka area. The accused has been using bank accounts of

many people after alluring them with promise of cash.

From his possession several incriminating articles were seized which are as follows:

i. Debit cards: 16

ii. Mobile Phones: 12

iii. Bank passbooks:22

iv. Bank Cheque books:10

v. SIM cards: 20 (registered in UPI/ IMPS transactions)

vi. Laptop: 1

vii. Passport: 1

viii. Aadhar card and PAN card issued in his name

Investigation is continuing to ascertain the other accused persons involved in the crime and also about other similar cyber frauds committed by the arrested accused and his accomplices.