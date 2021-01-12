Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to submit a report by February 11 reguarding the gas tragedy in the plant that killed four people.

The leak occurred at Coal Chemical Department of RSP on January 6 in which four employees were killed and six others were critically injured.

According to reports, the employees were rushed to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) but four of them succumbed due to the severe toxicity of the gas.

It is noteworthy that the plant authorities had suspended three Managers namely: DGM (Mechanical), Coal Chemicals department Navendu Das, DGM (Energy Management) Gopabandhu Barik and Assistant Manager (Safety) Smruti Ranjan Sahu following the tragedy.