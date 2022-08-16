Odisha: Newly-wed woman found hanging at home in Jajpur, dowry death suspected

Jajpur: A woman who got married a year ago was found hanging at home on Monday. The incident took place under Dharamsala police limits of Jajpur district in Odisha. The woman’s family members have claimed it to be a case of dowry death while the in-laws have said it to be a suicide case.

The deceased has been identified as Rasmita Bala (27), daughter of Madhabananda Bala. Her husband is identified as Jitendra Jena son of Rabindra Jena of Achyutpur village.

According to reports, Rasmita got legally married to Jitendra a year ago.

It is to be noted that, Rasmita’s parents had given dowry as per the demand of Jitendra’s parents.

However after marriage, Jitendra’s family allegedly tortured Rasmita mentally and physically and demanded more dowry.

Notably, the dowry issue was resolved many times in presence of elder members of the village.

As per reports, yesterday night, Rasmita had her dinner, completed her daily chores and went to sleep. After sometime, Rasmita’s hanging body was recovered while her neck was tied to a cloth.

Soon, Jitendra informed the matter to Rashmita’s parents. Then he rushed her to Dharamsala hospital for treatment.

However the doctors there declared her brought dead. Rasmita’s parents reached the hospital in the morning today, and suspected it to be a case of murder.

Reportedly, Rasmita’s father has lodged a complaint in Dharamsala Police station claiming that, Rasmita’s in-laws have killed her and hanged her body for not fulfilling dowry demand.

The police sent Rasmita’s body to Badachana hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered in this matter and probe is going on. Police have detained Jit