Dhenkanal: A newborn died allegedly due to medical negligence and Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital on Friday night.

A pregnant woman of Karigara Sahi of Dhenkanal Town was reportedly admitted at the hospital after she complaint labour pain. In course of time, she gave birth to a baby.

However, her family members alleged that neither the doctors nor any nurses provided them treatment as they could not pay Rs 12,000 which the hospital staff had demanded following which the baby died.

The family members created ruckus and staged a demonstration on the premises of the hospital over the issue. Besides, they filed a complaint with the Dhenkanal Town Police.

An investigation into the matter by the cops is underway.