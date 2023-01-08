Odisha: New VC of Sambalpur University appointed

New VC of Sambalpur University Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, appointed by Professor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday, he was working in Utkal University.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
new vc of sambalpur university

Sambalpur: The New VC (Vice Chancellor) of Sambalpur University has been appointed by the Governor of Odisha on Sunday, said reports.

The Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal appointed Professor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra as the Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University for a period of four years after assuming charge.

Related News

Cold wave in Odisha: See the list of coldest places

24 government teachers in Odisha dismissed from service

Great News! 5g services start in Odisha

Odisha: Annual bird census in Chilika underway

Professor Mishra has retired as the Professor, Department of Business Administration in Utkal University of Bhubaneswar.

Professor Mishra has written nine books and 122 articles written by him have been published in various reputed journals. He has 34 years of experience in the field of education.

It is further worth noting that, under his guidance 39 people have completed their PhD and three have completed their MPhil.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.