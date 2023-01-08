Odisha: New VC of Sambalpur University appointed

Sambalpur: The New VC (Vice Chancellor) of Sambalpur University has been appointed by the Governor of Odisha on Sunday, said reports.

The Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal appointed Professor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra as the Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University for a period of four years after assuming charge.

Professor Mishra has retired as the Professor, Department of Business Administration in Utkal University of Bhubaneswar.

Professor Mishra has written nine books and 122 articles written by him have been published in various reputed journals. He has 34 years of experience in the field of education.

It is further worth noting that, under his guidance 39 people have completed their PhD and three have completed their MPhil.