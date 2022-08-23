Odisha: National Medical Commission gives nod for admission to 100 MBBS seats at Keonjhar Medical College

Bhubaneswar: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its nod for admission into 100 seats of the MBBS course at the Keonjhar Medical College and Hospital in Odisha.

As per a letter issued by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) admission to 100 seats of MBBS at the Keonjhar Medical College and Hospital will start from 2022-23 academic year.

It has also been learnt that NMC has directed the university to send its acceptance letter within one week from the date of issue of the notification to enable the MARB to issue Letter of Permission for the academic year 2022- 23.

Earlier the NMC had approved 100 MBBS seats at Government Medical College in Sundargarh on August 19.