Odisha: National Health Mission Jobs 2021, Walk-In Interview, Apply Soon

Bhubaneswar: Good news for government job seekers who are seeking jobs in National Health Mission (NHM) Odisha.

National Health Mission Recruitment 2021 notification out.

Notification out on the official website of National Health Mission for Hospital Manager job vacancies.

Job aspirants who have completed Post Graduation are eligible to apply for NHM Odisha Recruitment 2021.

As per the official notification of National Health Mission, you can submit your walk-in Interview.

Application form for the post of Hospital Manager on or before the last date given in the notification.

Interested candidates can log on to www.nhmodisha.gov.in for details of vacancy, eligibility criteria, age, application form, ToR etc.

Salary: of Rs.36,118/+PI

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may appear for registration on the date as mentioned against the post.

Registration timing will be from 10.30 A. M. to 12 Noon only on Walk-in-Interview date. No application will be received after scheduled date & timing of registration.

Venue: – Mission Directorate (National Health Mission), Annex Building of SIH&FW, Nayapalli, Unit-8, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khordha, Pin – 751012, Odisha.