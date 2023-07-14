Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo to get gibbons in exchange of tigers

The Nandankanan Zoo will bring gibbons by exchanging tigers as a part of the animal exchange program said reports on Friday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
World Elephant Day
Nandankanan Zoo (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: New animals will come to Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha said reliable reports on Friday.

The Nandankanan Zoo will bring gibbons by exchanging tigers. As a part of the animal exchange program, the zoo will get two gibbons and two wild cats.

In exchange, the Nandankanan Zoo will give two tigers and three crocodiles. The exchange process will be done with Arunachal Pradesh’s Ichanagar Zoo. In exchange, the tiger Rocky and the tigress Sohini and three bell-shaped crocodiles will be given.

A team from Ittanagar has come to Nandankanan after getting approval from the Central Zoo  Authority of India. Today they will take with them the tiger and the crocodiles.

Similarly, a six-member team has gone to Ittanagar from Nandankanan and will bring two gibbons and wild cats.

