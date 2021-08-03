Odisha: Nandankanan zoo reopens for visitors today

Bhubaneswar: The famous Nandankanan Zoo in in the capital city of Odisha reopens for the visitors today. The zoo was closed since last three months due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha. The premises of the whole zoo have been sanitized thoroughly in view of the safety of visitors.

Earlier on Monday, the Director of Nandanakanan, Manoj Mohapatra had informed that the tourists can only view the animals from distance. The lion safari will be closed for the viewers.

The visitors will go through thermal scanning at the entrance. The social distancing norms will be strictly monitored by the authorities.

People over the age of 75 and kids below 10 years of age will not be allowed into the zoo. The visitors suffering from symptoms like cough, cold and fever will also be not allowed.

The visitors are advised to carry their own food into the zoo during their visit.