Odisha: Nag-Nagin found romancing inside box locked for last 5 years, watch

Bhadrak: In a rare incident a set of male and female cobras were found romancing inside a box kept in the worship room that had been locked for last five years. The shocking incident took place in Sarapada village under Bhandaripokhari block of Bhadrak district in Odisha yesterday. The snakes were reportedly rescued from the house of Ratnakar Jena.

As per reports, Jena owns a thatched house located at the end of the village near the corn field. This house is mostly kept closed. There is a worship room in this house.

Today son of Jena had gone to attend natural call in the back yard of this house when he saw a big cobra near the toilet. He was shocked to witness the long cobra. Getting frightened with the hissing sound of the snake he shouted for help.

Soon, his family members, neighbours and a few other villagers rushed to the spot and witnessed the cobra. It was also learnt that people have seen a cobra at different places there at times. However, they were ignoring the snake thinking it to be a small snake. However, after today’s incident they got convinced that the cobra was living there for a while for which at times it had been seen at different nearby places.

After knowing about the practicality, the locals immediately informed famous snake catcher Sheikh Mirza. Accordingly he came to the spot and searched for the snake but in vain. Later, he found a snake pit that led inside the worship room. From the circumstantial evidences, he was convinced that the cobra is living inside the worship room for a while.

Accordingly, he wanted to visit the puja room and found that it had been kept locked for a long time. The family members then opened the room and the snake catcher searched for the cobra at different places inside the room but in vain.

Finally he found a tin box that had been kept locked. When inquired he came to know that the box had been kept locked for the last five years. He asked to open the box.

After opening of the box, a cobra was visible entangled in between old clothes kept inside the box. The snake catcher caught the snake with his hook and tried to nab it when he found that there was another snake.

Soon it was known that both the snakes were cobras. Interestingly, when trying to rescue, the snake catcher found that both the snakes, the Nag-Nagin, were romancing with each other. He tried to separate them but they were not ready to be separated from each other.

Anyway, he rescued both the snakes while the villagers were watching them. There are many legends about male and female cobra pair, popularly called Nag-Nagin. At many places snakes are also worshipped. Keeping faith on this notion, the villagers were seen sounding ‘hula huli’ after witnessing the two cobras together.

The snakes found here were yellowish in colour. The snake catcher collected them and later released the two reptiles into a lonely place in the Oupada forest area.

Watch the video here: