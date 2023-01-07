Odisha: Mystery still shrouds doctor Subhashree Kar’s death as boyfriend remains untraceable

Keonjhar: Mystery still shrouds doctor Subhashree Kar’s death even eight days after her death as police are yet to trace her boyfriend Dibyaranjan Majhi.

It is to be noted here that Kar was found dead in her rented house at Baneikala on January 1. The 25-year-old doctor was working as a Medical Officer at the Urban PHC.

Accusing Dibyaranjan, a doctor, of having physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, Kar had filed a complaint with the Joda police against him on December 20, 2022.

Keonjhar police has formed a special team to trace Dibyaranjan, who had resigned as doctor by then. However, police are yet to know about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar Additional SP Biranchi Prasad Dehury informed that Dibyaranjan had not contacted the deceased on the day of her death. Police are also verifying her previous call records to get some lead in the case, he said.

Further investigation is underway.