Odisha: Mutilated body of youth recovered from forest, murder for love affair suspected

Kandhamal: The mutilated body of a youth was recovered from the forest near Putkibali village under Baliguda Police limits in Kandhamal distric of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sukadev Rana of Ghantapada village under Kantamal Police limits in Boudh district.

The three accused persons of this case are from Putkibali village, said Baliguda Police Station IIC Shankar Saraf. They have been identified as Dushashan Mallick, Girish Mallick and Nilabant Mallick.

As per reports, the deceased was missing since August 26. He had visited Putkibali village, but never returned to his village Ghantapada. His family members had filed a missing report in Baliguda Police Station following which probe had been initiated.

During interrogation the accused persons admitted to their guilt, Police said. Further investigation is going on to find out if any other persons are involved in this case.

The reason behind the alleged murder has been suspected to be love affair.

