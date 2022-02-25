Odisha Municipal Election: Final voters list released for Cuttack

Cuttack: Gearing up for the Odisha Municipal Elections, the final voter list has been released for Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Reportedly, a total of 4,50,759 voters will cast their votes in 59 wards including 2,31,030 male voters 2,19,598 female voters, and 131 third gender voters.

Ward 25 of CMC has 10,107 voters, which is the highest, and Ward 24 has, the least count, 4,504 voters.

Adding to it, CMC is all set for the upcoming urban polls. The number of booths is likely to increase in this year’s election as the number of eligible voters have also increased.

As many as 1,000 to 1,200 people can cast their votes in each polling station. The booth verification procedure is underway in CMC.

Earlier this month an all-party meeting was held where State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi mentioned that the polls for Odisha Municipal Election will be held for 110 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The 110 ULBs include 48 Municipalities, 59 Notified Area Councils (NACs), and three Municipal Corporations.

The voting for Councillor and Corporator will be held through EVM machines in the upcoming Municipal Elections. Each booth will be provided with two EVMs.