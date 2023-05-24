Odisha: Mundali tollgate closed until further notice after violence

Athagarh: The Mundali tollgate has been closed until further notice following reports of major violence said reliable reports on Wednesday.

The visuals of the brawl and the assault have been widely shared on various social media handles. Reports say that, some tourists from Chhattisgarh were allegedly attacked by the staff of the Mundali tollgate.

It is worth mentioning that a fight broke out all of a sudden between tourists and the Mundali toll gate staff over the payment of fees.

There were two buses full of tourists allegedly from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. as many as 11 tourists and three toll gate staff have been reportedly injured in the horrible fight that ensued due to some disagreement.

Furthermore it is worth reporting that, some women and children have also sustained injuries in the group clash. Further, it is worth informing here that as many as four persons have been detained in this connection.

Keeping in mind the violence that ensued yesterday at the toll plaza, the Government of Odisha has decided that the Mundali tollgate shall be locked down until further orders.

The Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Athagarh Hemanta Kumar Swain said the matter shall be investigated and strict action shall be taken in this regard.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Given Responsibility Of 9 Western Odisha Districts