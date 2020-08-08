Suresh Pujari covid

Odisha MP Suresh Pujari tests Positive for Covid 19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh: Another Member of Parliament (MP) from Odisha has tested Positive for the deadly Coronavirus on Saturday.

The MP for Bargarh  constituency, Suresh Pujari has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Pujari intimated about it in his Twitter handle. In the post he said that he is currently in home quarantine as per the doctor’s advice.

The MP said that although there was no visible symptoms for Covid-19, he underwent the test just to be safe.

Today Bargarh Collector informed me that the reports came positive for covid-19, he said in the tweeter post.

As per the advice of the district Collectors of Sambalpur and Bargarh and the doctor I am in home isolation and I am doing fine.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had been tested positive for Covid 19.

 

