Odisha MP Pratap Sarangi admitted in ICU

Balasore: Member of Parliament (MP) from Odisha’s Balasore constituency and former Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has been admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital.

According to reports, Sarangi was rushed to the hospital after he complained of some infections in his chest and throat on December 28. He returned home after treatment.

However, the Parliamentarian fell sick all of a sudden when he was on an official visit to Nilagiri. He was wheeled into the Circuit House in Balasore and a team of doctors reached and provided him with some preliminary treatment.

Later, Sarangi was admitted at the ICU of Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital following the doctor’s advice as his condition deteriorated further. He is undergoing at bed No-3 of the ICU.

Sources said that a team of doctors is keeping a close watch on the health condition of the former Union Minister. He will be shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar if needed, added the sources.

