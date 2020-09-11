Cuttack: A day after members of International Human Rights Foundation tried to resolve the issues between Ollywood actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress-wife Varsha Priyadarshini, the actor-turned politician on Friday slammed the human rights activists.

In a series of tweets, the Kendrapara MP questioned the integrity of Gitashree Das , Chairperson of the International Human Rights Foundation and alleged that she is deeply connected with Varsha and has been paid a huge amount to tarnish his name, fame and image.

I and my mother had very clearly said that neither in this birth nor in any births we would accept someone who did her best to kill me as well as my parents🙏🏻 Madam Gitashree Das(so called HRC Representative) is deeply connected with Varsha and her family. — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) September 11, 2020

Hon’ble madam has been paid a huge amount to tarnish my name, fame, image and harass me, my family and my supporters in an extremely dirty way. — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) September 11, 2020

A five-member team of women human rights activists met the couple separately at Anubhav’s Nandi Sahi residence here on Thursday , to help them resolve their differences.

While Anubhav has filed a divorce petition in a Delhi court, Varsha filed a petition before the SDJM court here against her husband accusing him of domestic violence.