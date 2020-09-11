Anubhav Mohanty

Odisha MP Anubhav Mohanty slams Human Rights members over his ‘marital discord’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A day after members of  International Human Rights Foundation tried to resolve the issues between Ollywood actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress-wife Varsha Priyadarshini, the actor-turned politician on Friday  slammed the human rights activists.

In a series of tweets, the Kendrapara MP questioned the integrity of Gitashree Das , Chairperson of the International Human Rights Foundation and alleged that she is deeply connected with Varsha and has been paid a huge amount to tarnish his name, fame and image.

A five-member team of women human rights activists met the couple separately at Anubhav’s Nandi Sahi residence here on Thursday , to help them resolve their differences.

While Anubhav has filed a divorce petition in a Delhi court, Varsha filed a petition before the SDJM court here against her husband accusing him of domestic violence.

