Odisha MP Anubhav Mohanty Asks Media To Respect Privacy

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor and Kendrapada MP Anubhav Mohanty on Sunday urged media to respect the personal space, privacy and dignity of him and his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini.

The Parliamentarian issued a press release in this regard today and said that the matter in connection with his divorce petition in Patiala House Court in Delhi is subjudice and it would be inappropriate to comment further on it.

“But I would like to request all of you to kindly respect the personal space, privacy and dignity of Varsha, her family, my family and me. It is one of the most painful and sad phases in my life, yet it is my personal life and I request all of you to kindly respect it and not resort to rumor mongering,” the statement added.

Here is Anubhav Mohanty’s press release: