Cuttack: A moving sand-laden truck allegedly caught fire near Satichoura Chhak in Cuttack today in the morning.

According to reports, the ill-fated sand-laden truck caught fire. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further mishap was averted as the driver-helper duo managed to alight from the truck. The cabin of the truck was completely damaged in the fire.

The locals and fire tenders are at the spot and trying their best to douse the flames