Odisha Motor Vehicle Drivers and Employees Welfare Board formed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today constituted the Odisha Motor Vehicle Drivers and Employees Welfare Board. The board was constituted following the approval of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the decision, Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu will be the chairman of the board while MLAs Pranab Balabantaraya and Deepali Das will be the members.

Some officials of the transport department, representatives of vehicle owners’ associations, representatives of drivers’ unions, representatives of employees’ unions, and social workers will also be the other members of the board.

The Odisha Motor Vehicle Drivers and Employees Welfare Board make necessary recommendations to the state government for the welfare of the drivers and employees. The board will also implement different schemes for the betterment of over five lakh drivers and employees and their families.