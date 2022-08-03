Odisha: Mother-Son Duo Stuck In Middle Of River In Rayagada

By WCE 2
Mother-Son Duo Stuck

Rayagada: The mother and son were stuck in the middle of the river for three hours in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Punjapai village of Kumbikota Panchayat in Sadar block of Rayagada district.

The woman identified as Nandini Kadraka of the said village and her 3-year-old son went to the forest beyond the river.

By the time they returned from there, the water level rose suddenly. And in the middle of the river, both mother and child who were crossing the river.

Fortunately, the woman screamed, holding on to a bush in the middle of the river. Hearing the screams, some young men of the village came to their rescue.

It took about three hours to safely rescue the mother and baby boy. Finally, the mother and child who were stuck in the middle of the river were brought back to safety.

