Odisha: Mother bursts into tears after reuniting with daughter after two years

Sambalpur: A mother burst into tears after she finally reunited with her minor daughter who was missing for two years. The incident took place in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the girl was taken by her father to Sambalpur after a fight with his wife in 2020. The girl was living with her father, who was working in a shop, in Ainthapali area of Sambalpur.

After some days, it become difficult for him to take care of her. So, he was planning to return her to her mother.

However, the girl’s father met with an accident when he went to buy something after leaving the girl in Hirakud railway station.

The girl was left alone in the railway platform, not knowing what to do. Later, she was rescued by social worker from Hirakud railway station and shifted to Sidbalushi in 2020.

After searching for two years, the girl’s mother finally found her and reunited with her in Sambalpur.

The mother burst into happy tears, the moment she saw her daughter after two years.