Odisha: Most wanted criminal Shiva arrested from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A most wanted criminal Shiva, has been arrested from Bhubaneswar with much effort on Thursday informed the police.

The criminal Shiva, was a part of the chain-snatching gang which was very active in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

He has been arrested by the police personnel of the Khandagiri police station.

According to reports, the criminal was on parole due to his father’s death for as long as six months. Within this period he was involved in as many as five chain snatchings from women and girls since they were soft targets.

It is noteworthy that there were as many as 15 written complaints against Shiva in the Capital, Khandagiri and Airfield police stations in Bhubaneswar.

The accused Shiva aka Madan Mohan Moharana, is a resident of Jharana slum. He used to commit crimes with another identified as Munna aka Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. Four gold chains, earrings, mobile phones and pulsar bike has been seized from his possession.