Odisha: More than 1 lakh primary teachers to protest in PMG today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha primary teachers have decided to stage a protest in Lower PMG road on Sunday with three-point charter of demands.

As many as 1 lakh 36 thousand teachers of the state who are teaching from 1st to 8th standard are expected to participate in the rally in Bhubaneswar.

The three-point demands include allegedly that they have been deprived of their dues. The first demand in the protest by the primary teachers association is to consider the six-year period of appointment as a teaching assistant as a regular appointment and giving increments for the same.

Similarly, the second demand is to pay the salary which is equivalent to the central scales and the third demand is to implement the old pension policy instead of the new pension policy.

When the recruitment of teaching assistants started in the state of Odisha in 2001, these teachers started working for only Rs.1500 per month.

After six years, this teaching assistants were given the status of a regular teacher. In addition to these primary teachers have complained that they are paid less than high school teachers despite having the same educational qualifications.

These teachers have complained that while the appointment of high school teachers is regularized from the date of their original appointment, the six years of teaching assistant period in case of primary teachers is not counted which according to them is grave injustice.