Formation of cyclonic circulation to cause intensified rain in Odisha from August 23

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure active over the North-Western Bay of Bengal continues to cause rainfall in several areas across the state. Five districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rains today.

These districts include Nabarangapur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh. The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to the districts for the same. These districts are likely to experience rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm.

Forecasts suggest that another cyclonic circulation is likely to develop on August 25. Due to this, the intensity of rain is likely to increase in Odisha from August 23.

The ongoing Odisha monsoon season has recorded an average rainfall of 713.5 mm. This falls around eight percent less than the expected average amount of rainfall. Boudh district has reportedly experienced the heaviest rainfall. 20 districts have recorded moderate rainfall while 20 districts have reported a scarcity in rains.