Odisha monsoon: Rainfall to continue till August 25, Yellow warning issued to 5 districts

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in Odisha has decreased significantly with the weakening of South-West monsoon. However, some districts are expected to experience lightning and thunderstorms with moderate amount of rainfall within the next 24 hours.

Intensity of rainfall is likely to increase marginally in Odisha from today. Several areas across the state are likely to experience moderate rainfall from August 23 to August 25. Forecasts suggest moderate to heavy rainfall in few areas as well.

The Regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to five districts in view of moderate to heavy rainfall today. These districts include Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

An additional yellow warning has been issued to five districts for heavy rainfall tomorrow. Further, another yellow warning has been issued to 11 districts in view of heavy rainfall on August 24.

The ongoing monsoon season has recorded an average rainfall of 739.80 mm in Odisha. This lies about nine percent less than the expected average rainfall of 811.90 mm.

Reportedly, Boudh and Jharsuguda districts have recorded the heaviest rainfall. While 11 districts have reported a scarcity in rainfall, 17 districts have recorded an overall moderate rainfall.