Bhubaneswar: The Odisha govt on Friday modified the earlier order partially and allowed few other operations to continue during the complete lockdown in four districts including Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam and Jajpur, and Rourkal Municipal Coroporation area till July 31.

The state government has imposed complete lockdown in these places from July 17 9 PM till July 31 midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner today modified the order partially and allowed few other operations. They are as follows.

Telecom and Internet Service Providers including their maintenance offices and movement of their staff with proper identity cards. Data and Call Centres. Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions including Seruice Organisations to operate with not more than 25o/o of their manpower strength for essential banking transadions and ATM feeding agencies. Capital and debt market seruices as notified by the Security & Exchange Board of Indb (SEBD with bare minimum staff. Office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India and its freld offices with bare minimum staff Departments of the State Government and their sub-ordinate offices as notified by the GA & PG Department. Offices of UN Agencies with bare minimum staff Mining operations. Shops dealing with fruits, fish, meal chicken and egg between 6 am and 7 pm subjed to strict adherence of norms of physical distance and other Covid-l9 safety protocols to be ensured by the Local Authorities. The Local Authorities may disperse the fish, meat and chicken shops out of the traditional markeB. Cold storagg warehousing seruices and packaging units including their transpoftation Deployment of private security services. Home delivery of IMFU CU OS liquor by the existing ON/OFF/OS licensees as per the prevailing guidelines of Evcise Department.

During the lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed and mobility of people restricted, with these exemptions.

