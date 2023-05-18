Odisha: Mo Bus to run in 9 more cities of 3 districts, check details

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to provide improved city bus services, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved to extend the Mo Bus services to the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Ganjam covering nine cities of the State.

The nine cities where the Mo Bus will run now are Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Brajarajnagar, Belpahar, Berhampur, Gopalpur, Chhatrapur, Hinjilicut and Digapahandi.

This extension of services of Mo Bus will help in public transportation of about 11, 61,000 urban population in the three districts.

Mo Bus services which was introduced in the Capital Region on 6th November 2018 under the SPV Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), has covered the Districts Khordha, Cuttack and Puri with a ridership of 2.3 lakh per day with 390 buses.

In this past four and a half years, Mo Bus service in Odisha has drastically eased the daily commuting needs of the citizens and for many, it has become the most preferred mode of transportation.

The CRUT got Area Based permit for plying of city bus services in Bhubaneswar Urban Transport Area, Cuttack Urban Transport Area, Puri Urban Transport Area.

After becoming the mobility life line for the people of Capital Region of Odisha, in view of the overwhelming love and the support of public, Mo Bus services was extended to Rourkela-Biramitrapur-Rajgangpur Master Plan area in the district of Sundergarh during the World Cup Hockey in January 2023 with 100 buses and a ridership of 27,000.

The Odisha government remains committed to enhancing the public transportation system and meeting the evolving needs of its citizens. The expansion of Mo Bus services to Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Ganjam is a significant step towards achieving this goal. Government feels that this expansion will not only improve the quality of life for the residents but also contribute to the overall development and progress of the region.