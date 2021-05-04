Odisha: Mo Bus service to remain suspended during lockdown

By WCE 5
Bhuaneswar: The regular MoBus service will remain suspended during the lockdown period from May 5, 2021 to May 19, 2019 in Odisha, said a notice issued by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Monday.

Taking to Twitter CRUT wrote: “Regular #MoBus service will remain suspended during the lockdown period.

To facilitate the movement of incoming passengers, bus service will be provided for Cuttack & Khordha from Railway Station.Shuttle service will be available from Airport to Railway Station.”

