Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test before assembly session

Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of Assembly Session

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: All the MLAs, staff and other senior officials will have to undergo COVID-19 test two days before the commencement of the upcoming Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly, informed Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Monday.

As per the decision taken in a meeting chaired by the Assembly Speaker, RT-PCR tests of the legislators, staff and other officers will be done in a special counter.

“The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with a medical team will collect the swab samples of all the MLAs, staff and other officials. Only those who would test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings. Besides, special arrangements will be made for the MLAs who are above 60 years of age,” said Patro.

Related News

Anubhav-Barsha case: Police at Anubhav’s house after…

Bike lifting gang busted in Odisha; Home guard, 5 others…

36 Ganja smugglers arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri for…

Tourism Minister Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive

The speaker also added that five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings which is scheduled to begin on September 30, all the legislators will have to again undergo antigen test.

He further said that the legislators will have to remain in home isolation after the completion of the Monsoon session.

On the other hand, the MLAs are being infected with the deadly virus one after the other. Till now, more than 15 legislators have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

You might also like
State

Bill Payment For Household Services Can Be Done In Post Offices Soon, Check Details

State

Direct government jobs without exam 2020; Check details

State

Anubhav-Barsha case: Police at Anubhav’s house after Barsha seeks protection

State

Bike lifting gang busted in Odisha; Home guard, 5 others held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7