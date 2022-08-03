Odisha MLAs to meet President Droupadi Murmu and congratulate her today

Bhubaneswar: Around 24 MLAs of Odisha led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha will meet President Draupadi Murmu and convey their congratulations to her today. The members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly reached the national capital, Delhi yesterday.

According to sources, the delegation will meet the President between 10:00 AM and 11:30 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Raisina hill today. They will congratulate President Droupadi Murmu on becoming the first citizen of India. The delegation will be offering Mahaprasad, photographs of Lord Jagannath and artifacts from Odisha.

The delegation team includes Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker Rajnikant Singh, Devi Prasad Mishra, Sudam Marandi, Minister Niranjan Pujari, Pramila Mallik, Pratap Dev, Santosh Singh Saluja and Anant Narayan Jena, Prashant Kumar Muduli, and minister Tara Prasad. Odisha Congress leader Narsingh Mishra, BJP MLA leader Jai Narayan Mishra did not join the team visiting Delhi due to Coronavirus and other health reasons.