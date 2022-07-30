Odisha MLAs demand hike in salary and pension

Bhubaneswar: Cutting across party lines, the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Saturday demanded a salary hike and drew the attention of Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha for the same.

They pressed their demand for a hike in salary and pension during the Zero Hour citing the inflationary condition.

They claimed that the MLAs in Maharashtra are getting Rs 2.32 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh in Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively. Likewise, the salary and pensions of the legislators of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are also more than that of the Odisha MLAs.

Currently, Rs 99,800 is given to MLAs of Odisha as salary and Rs 30,000 pension per month.