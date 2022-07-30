Odisha MLAs demand hike in salary and pension

By WCE 3
Kashipur cholera issue raised in Odisha assembly, chaos between Cong and BJP MLAs

Bhubaneswar: Cutting across party lines, the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Saturday demanded a salary hike and drew the attention of Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha for the same.

They pressed their demand for a hike in salary and pension during the Zero Hour citing the inflationary condition.

They claimed that the MLAs in Maharashtra are getting Rs 2.32 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh in Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively. Likewise, the salary and pensions of the legislators of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are also more than that of the Odisha MLAs.

 

Currently, Rs 99,800 is given to MLAs of Odisha as salary and Rs 30,000 pension per month.

You might also like
State

Babushaan-Prakruti row: Babushaan faces police interrogation, asked these questions!

State

Drunk husband strangles wife to death in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

State

Jayanarayan Mishra Appointed As The New Leader Of Opposition In Assembly

State

Murder Convict Who Escaped From Cuttack Hospital, Apprehended

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.