Odisha MLA Sura Routray plays role of Shree Ram in new video album: Watch

Khordha: Following the success of his rap song, Jatani MLA Sura Routray is coming up with a video album titled ‘Bajaa Tali’. He will be seen playing the role of Lord Shree Ram in the video.

Popularly known as Sura Bhai, this MLA of Odisha remains in the news for his spontaneous statements.

Few days back Routray was in discussion for his act in a Sambalpuri dance.

The MLA was recently seen on a set in the Barunei pitha of Khordha where shoot of this new video album was underway. He was seen standing on an open hood jeep, encircled with followers. He was seen wearing the attire of a mythological character holding bow and wearing a headgear. Routray was mouthing his popular dialogues ‘Madi Chala’ (Go ahead), Khub Sunder (beautiful) and Beautiful etc.

The production company of the video had earlier made a song featuring Sura Routray that had become a super hit.

