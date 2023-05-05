Odisha: MLA Purnachandra Swain offers 15,000 coconuts to Lord to match winning vote margin

Berhampur: Sorada MLA Purnachandra Swain offered as many as 15,000 coconuts at a temple with the aim to match his winning vote margin.

Advertisement

Swain offered the 15,000 coconuts to Lord Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam as per the promise he had made before the 2029 election.

Accompanied by more than 300 supporters with 100 vehicles, MLA Purnachandra Swain reportedly reached the temple on Thursday on the occasion of Nrusingha Chaturdasi and offered the coconuts.

The Sorada MLA also wished to win the next election and prayed for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to get over 140 seats in the 2024 election and the party president Naveen Patnaik to become the Chief Minister of Odisha for sixth time.

This is not the first time that MLA Purnachandra Swain offered coconuts to the lord. He had offered 4100 coconuts after winning for the first time in 2009 elections from a BJD ticket. Likewise, the legislator offered 16,000 coconuts at the temple after winning the 2014 elections.

Purnachandra also had the same wishes after becoming the MLA of Sorada assembly constituency in 2019. However, he could not go to the temple and make the offerings due to family problems and restrictions imposed by the governments in view of the Covid pandemic.

However, the Sorada MLA got the opportunity and found some time to make the offering to Lord Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the occasion of the Nrusingha Chaturdasi on Thursday.