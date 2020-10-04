Odisha MLA Pradeep Maharathy last rites to be held at Swargadwara in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The final rites of late BJD leader and Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy will be conducted at Swargadwara in Puri today.

The mortal remains of Pipli MLA will be taken to Odisha Assembly, then to BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar and later to his farm house in Pipli to enable people to pay their last homage.

Then Maharathy’s body will be taken to Swargadwara for the final rites.

A pal of gloom has descended on Pipli village after the demise of their leader Pradeep Maharathy .

