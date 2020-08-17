Odisha MLA turns farmer, ploughs paddy field amid rain; Video goes viral

Nabarangpur: Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari is in the news again. This time he turned a farmer. The legislator ploughed the paddy field with the help of bulls and planted saplings along with other coworkers.

According to the Randhari, they have around 25 acres of land in their parental property but they could not begin the agricultural work due to the late arrival of rain. However, now they started the work following rain in the last couple of days.

The MLA also went to the field and ploughed while it was raining. Besides, he joined the coworkers to plant the paddy saplings.

After knowing that the legislator is engaged in the agricultural activity, some locals out of amusement captured the incident on their mobile phones which went viral on different social media networking sites.

When asked about the incident, Randhari said that the government is now giving priority for agriculture and if the youth mass show interest then they can become self-employed which would strengthen the economy of the country.

It is worthwhile to mention here that, earlier on number of occasions he had set examples for others. He had washed the feet of a Fourth Grade Employee. Besides, he had worked as daily labourer to repair a road and even taught lesions to the school students.

The MLA was highly appreciated by the people for donating raincoats to some people who were engaged in paddy plantation during rain. He also had distributed tea and biscuits to them.