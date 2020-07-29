Odisha MLA Goes Into Home Quarantine After Staffers Test Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A BJD MLA of Odisha has undergone home quarantine after some of his staff tested COVID-19 positive, today.

The MLA is Amar Prasad Satpathy and he represents Badachana Assembly Constituency.

According to sources, four of the staffers of the MLA had Covid-19 symptoms. After which they took Covid-19 test and tested positive for the virus.

As soon as the MLA came to know about the reports of his staffers, he along with his family underwent home-quarantine.

Satpathy, in a video message informed the public that he would be undergoing home quarantine for 14 days. He has informed the matter to the CM and BJD party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

