Odisha MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra gets married today

Kalahandi: Dibya Shankar Mishra, MLA of Junagarh Assembly Constituency in Kalahandi district of Odisha got married today, said reports.

The MLA has tied the knot with Priyanka of Dekota village under Golamunda block of Junagarh Assembly Constituency.

This is the second marriage of both Dibya Shankar and the person to whom he is getting married. Recently the MLA got engaged.

The wedding ceremony will be held at a resort in Bhubaneswar today, Dibya Shankar Mishra, MLA of Junagarh informed.