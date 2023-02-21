Odisha: MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra to get married again

Kalahandi: Dibya Shankar Mishra, MLA of Junagarh Assembly Constituency in Kalahandi district of Odisha all set to get married for the second time.

The MLA is to tie the knot with someone of Dekota village under Golamunda block of Junagarh Assembly Constituency.

This will be the second marriage of both Dibya Shankar and the person to whom he is getting married.

The wedding ceremony will be held at Puri in the last week of February, Dibya Shankar Mishra, MLA of Junagarh informed.