Odisha: Mission Shakti Department signs 5 Memoranda of Understandings

Bhubaneswar: The Mission Shakti Department of Odisha government today signed five Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with leading corporate houses and institutions during the Make In Odisha Conclave.

Directorate of Horticulture, Indian School of Business (ISB), Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) and Flipkart are the five corporate houses and institutions with which the Mission Shakti Department signed the agreement.

Have a look at the 5 MoUs: