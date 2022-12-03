Odisha: Mission Shakti Department signs 5 Memoranda of Understandings

Bhubaneswar: The Mission Shakti Department of Odisha government today signed five Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with leading corporate houses and institutions during the Make In Odisha Conclave.
Directorate of Horticulture, Indian School of Business (ISB), Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) and Flipkart are the five corporate houses and institutions with which the Mission Shakti Department signed the agreement.
Related News
Have a look at the 5 MoUs:
- The collaboration between Odisha government and Flipkart, is to facilitate online marketing of SHG products through its dedicated platform. The partnership strives to introduce small businesses of SHGs to access and cater to a larger market and therefore a larger community of buyers.
- The MoU inked between Mission Shakti, Directorate of Horticulture and PRADAN, aims at expansion of Agriculture Production Cluster (APC). Adoption of improved cropping practices in agriculture and livestock rearing with organized marketing will benefit 1 lakh SHG members.
- Indian School of Business (ISB) and Department of Mission Shakti, signed an MoU to enable women’s economic empowerment and rural prosperity among 20 lakh SHG members through a robust forest economy by organized marketing of NTFPs.
- The MoU signed between Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) and Department of Mission Shakti focuses on transforming SHGs into SMEs. The main objective of this partnership is skilling and handholding of 15,000 SHG members in setting up enterprises in beauty and wellness sectors.
- The Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) and Mission Shakti entered into a partnership for promotion of women-led micro enterprises, transforming SHGs into SMEs. This project aims at supporting 2,000 skilled SHG members in the field of footwear manufacturing to set up their own micro-enterprises.