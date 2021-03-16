Odisha: Missing Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree, Murder Suspected

Malkangiri: Body of a youth, who went missing three months ago, was reportedly found hanging from a tree of a forest near MV-97 village in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The deceased youth, who was identified as Shailan Mandal (21), somehow went missing three months earlier. His family members searched for him at all possible locations but in vain.

However, to their surprise, they got the news of Shailan’s death and the body was hanging from a tree in the nearby forest.

Shailan’s family members, villagers along with a team of local police immediately rushed to the spot and identified him. They found that the muscles of his body, which had already decomposed, had fallen on the ground.

Meanwhile, Shailan’s family members alleged that some miscreants have hanged the body there after killing him with an aim to give a form of suicide. Cops have started an investigation into the matter based on their allegation.

