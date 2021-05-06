Odisha: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead In Cashew Forest, Murder Suspected

Baripada: The hanging body of a missing minor has been recovered in cashew forest near Bhalubasa village under Rairangpur town police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased was identified as Sandhya Karua, a minor daughter of Krishnachandra Karua of Budhamara village.

According to reports, the minor girl was missing since Monday. However, she was found hanging from a tree in the cashew forest yesterday.

Some locals who noticed the incident reported the matter to the police.

Family members of the deceased girl alleged that she was murdered and her body was hanged from the tree with an aim to give it the form of suicide.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter. A scientific team from Baripada has been called to carry out further investigation.