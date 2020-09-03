Kalahandi: The body of an engineer, who was missing since September 1, was fished out from Tanganakana Dam in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Pratyush Pradhan. He was working as an engineer at Vedanta in Lanjigarh.

According to reports, Pratyush had gone outside on Tuesday and didn’t return. Lanjigarh PS IIS Satyananda Patra said that the company had lodged a missing complaint on Wednesday.

During the investigation, his car was located near the Tangankana Dam and later on his body was recovered informed the IIC.

Further investigation is underway.