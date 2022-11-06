Odisha: Miscreants torch Tehsildar’s vehicle, sand & stone mafias’ hand suspected

By Subadh Nayak 0
Miscreants torch Tehsildar’s vehicle

Cuttack: The vehicle of the Badamba Block’s Tehsildar turned into ashes after some bike-borne miscreants reportedly torched it last night.

According to reports, three miscreants reached the spot in a Pulsar bike and set the Tehsildar’s four-wheeler on fire and fled before anyone could identify them.

While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be known, it is suspected that some sand or stone mafias, against whom the government servant had taken action against, might have torched the vehicle.

The Badamba Police registered a case of 307/22 and started an investigation after the Tehsildar filed a written complaint over the issue.

