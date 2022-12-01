Odisha: Miscreants thrash police team, snatch service gun

The team of cops had reportedly gone to Tigiria in civil dress and a private vehicle to nab an accused person. However, they were thrashed by some miscreants all of a sudden.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Miscreants thrash police team in Odisha
Representational Image

Cuttack: A group of miscreants reportedly thrashed a police team and snatched the service gun near Nuapatna market in Tigiria of Cuttack district today.

A cop was injured following the attack by the miscreants.

