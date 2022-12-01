Odisha: Miscreants thrash police team, snatch service gun
The team of cops had reportedly gone to Tigiria in civil dress and a private vehicle to nab an accused person. However, they were thrashed by some miscreants all of a sudden.
Cuttack: A group of miscreants reportedly thrashed a police team and snatched the service gun near Nuapatna market in Tigiria of Cuttack district today.
Related News
The team of cops had reportedly gone to Tigiria in civil dress and a private vehicle to nab an accused person. However, they were thrashed by some miscreants all of a sudden.
A cop was injured following the attack by the miscreants.