Odisha: Miscreants thrash police team, snatch service gun

Cuttack: A group of miscreants reportedly thrashed a police team and snatched the service gun near Nuapatna market in Tigiria of Cuttack district today.

The team of cops had reportedly gone to Tigiria in civil dress and a private vehicle to nab an accused person. However, they were thrashed by some miscreants all of a sudden.

A cop was injured following the attack by the miscreants.