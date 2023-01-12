Odisha: Miscreants stab driver, loot money in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, miscreants have looted and stabbed a driver in broad daylight in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the miscreants stabbed the truck driver and looted Rs 5000 (five thousand) from him in Joda of Champua block in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The driver has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition, said reliable reports.

The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained. The local police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

Further details awaited.