Odisha: Miscreants stab driver, loot money in Keonjhar

Miscreants stabbed the truck driver and looted Rs 5000 (five thousand) from him in Joda of Champua block in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
loot in keonjhar
Graphical Representation

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, miscreants have looted and stabbed a driver in broad daylight in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the miscreants stabbed the truck driver and looted Rs 5000 (five thousand) from him in Joda of Champua block in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

Related News

Two newly-set up medical colleges in Odisha get names

Odisha: 15 lakh looted in Dhenkanal by bike-borne miscreants

Lipsa Swain from Odisha wins Mrs. India Queen of Hearts…

Odisha: New VC of Sambalpur University appointed

The driver has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition, said reliable reports.

The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained. The local police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

Further details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.